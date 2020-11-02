TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

