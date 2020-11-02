TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,029 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

