TCW Group Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Axos Financial worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.48. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $30.73.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

