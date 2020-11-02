TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,670 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after buying an additional 514,162 shares in the last quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,735,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 122.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 828,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after purchasing an additional 455,277 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $110.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

