TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,726 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

ATVI stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

