TCW Group Inc. Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 22.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

