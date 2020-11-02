TCW Group Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,710 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $125.35 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.07.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $184,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,832,823. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

