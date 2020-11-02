TCW Group Inc. Has $19.95 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148,895 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $19,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

