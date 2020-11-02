TCW Group Inc. Has $10.22 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,605,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,370,000 after acquiring an additional 138,730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,971,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after acquiring an additional 300,222 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after buying an additional 1,837,160 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,134,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,557,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 386,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

