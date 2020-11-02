TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,972 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.25% of NeoGenomics worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $3,246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,692,643. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -784.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.