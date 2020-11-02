TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $216.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average is $213.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

