TCW Group Inc. Acquires 93,500 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 436.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Roku worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Roku by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Roku by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Roku by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $202.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.34 and its 200-day moving average is $149.46. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $1,488,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,265,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,317 shares of company stock worth $47,961,463. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.