TCW Group Inc. Acquires 45,561 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.11% of MongoDB worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares in the company, valued at $109,093,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock valued at $75,789,673. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock opened at $228.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.54.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

