TCW Group Inc. Acquires 13,379 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Heico worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1,657.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 641,889 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter worth $33,669,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter worth $28,388,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heico by 8.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,103,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,969,000 after purchasing an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the second quarter worth $4,810,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,270 shares of company stock worth $3,044,755 over the last 90 days. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEI opened at $105.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. Heico Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.16 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

