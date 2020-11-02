Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Receives $41.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -0.07. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The company had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,095,000 after acquiring an additional 189,609 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,426,000 after purchasing an additional 718,902 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $35,703,000.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

