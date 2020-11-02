Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.80 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s current price.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) alerts:

TKO opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76. The company has a market cap of $304.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,025.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.