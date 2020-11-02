Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $88.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.88 million. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $480.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $797,537.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.