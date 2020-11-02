Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $44.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLND shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $62,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,535 shares of company stock worth $1,340,949 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 191.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Talend has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Talend’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

