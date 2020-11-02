T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Boosted by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $109.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $123.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

