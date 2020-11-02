Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €94.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.69 ($126.70).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €117.09 and a 200 day moving average of €106.20. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.