Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €85.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.69 ($126.70).

SY1 stock opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €117.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.20.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

