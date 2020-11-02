Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.69 ($126.70).

FRA SY1 opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.20. Symrise AG has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

