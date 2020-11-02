Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.69 ($126.70).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.20. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

