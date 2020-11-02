Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of STRO opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,401,950 shares of company stock worth $14,178,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

