Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$15.19 billion during the quarter.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$53.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$35.43 and a one year high of C$66.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a current ratio of 103,789.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.77.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.59, for a total transaction of C$1,534,142.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,697,305.73. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,525,988.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

