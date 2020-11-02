Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 10th

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 10th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.30.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

