Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.85.

SYK opened at $202.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

