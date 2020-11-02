Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 625 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 955,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after purchasing an additional 244,949 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $157.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

