Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,719 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.