Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 511 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $70.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

