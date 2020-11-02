Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 207,374 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.5% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.1% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 50,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

