Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,864 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.