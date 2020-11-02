Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $209.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.