Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $173.08 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $187.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average of $162.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

