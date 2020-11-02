Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $154,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,255 shares of company stock worth $25,844,347 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $259.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

