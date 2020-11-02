Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 613 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,767. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $157.53 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.