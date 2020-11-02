Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,840 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,971,075.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $75.29 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.