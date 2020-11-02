Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 12,936 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,277.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,783 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,834,000 after acquiring an additional 808,678 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $123.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $161,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,326 shares of company stock valued at $142,196,392 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

