Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $229.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.80. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $239.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

