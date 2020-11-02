Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,241,000 after purchasing an additional 166,076 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average is $239.20. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

