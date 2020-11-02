Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.24 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

