Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,166 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX opened at $54.32 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.