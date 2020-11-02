Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $208,000. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 9.0% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CSX stock opened at $78.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.