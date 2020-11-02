Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $126.66 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,615,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

