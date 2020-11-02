Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $133.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

