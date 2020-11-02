Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Stratec alerts:

ETR:SBS opened at €126.00 ($148.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €120.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.65. Stratec has a 1 year low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 1 year high of €136.60 ($160.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.