Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.88.

SYBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,315 shares of company stock valued at $313,649. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

