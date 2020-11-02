Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$2.75

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.52.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.97.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

