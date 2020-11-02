Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,302 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

TLT stock opened at $157.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $134.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

