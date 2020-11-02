Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,834 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SYNNEX worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SYNNEX by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $707,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,802.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,836 shares of company stock worth $6,171,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.86.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $131.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average of $116.91.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

